Gadchiroli 'Naxal Free', But C-60 Should Not Be Disbanded: Ex-Cop Who Set Up Commando Force

For over three decades, the name of the C-60 commando force instilled fear among Maoists operating in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. The force is credited with breaking the backbone of the Maoist movement by adopting their own tactics. With Gadchiroli being declared 'Naxal-free' earlier this year, many are raising questions about the elite commando force's relevance.

Krishipal Raghuvanshi, the former IPS officer who founded C-60, however, maintains that it should not be disbanded.

Sadanand Date, the Director General of Police in Maharashtra, recently organised a function to honour Raghuvanshi and other police personnel who contributed to the state's long war against Naxalism. The honour followed the release of a book, 'Troubleshooter - The Untold Encounters of IPS Officer KP Raghuvanshi', which was published earlier this year.

The book chronicles how Raghuvanshi established the C-60 commando force in December 1990 while serving in Gadchiroli as the superintendent of police. At the time, Maoists ruled Gadchiroli through fear, with frequent killings of police and other government employees. Since they recruited local tribals and adopted guerrilla tactics, it was a challenge to control them.

Raghuvanshi turned the tables by adopting the Maoists' tactics and setting up a commando force which comprised young men and women from local tribal communities. They were trained by the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh, who were known as experts in jungle warfare.

The force, which began with 60 on-call commandos, expanded over the years to include 29 teams with 961 personnel. With its aggressive strategy, C-60 killed 363 Maoists and arrested 558.

The force also achieved the surrender of 861 Naxals. Among those who surrendered were dreaded Maoist commanders and foot soldiers wanted for several murders. The surrender of some prominent Maoists like Mallojula Rao aka Bhupathi, Yamunakka, Tarakka and Madhu Velda, earlier this year, effectively ended the Maoist movement in Maharashtra.

The war against the Maoists also claimed the lives of 244 police personnel and 609 civilians.

While some question C-60's relevance in the new scenario, Raghuvanshi argues that the force should be kept alive as some people still believe in the ideology and there is a chance of the violence resurfacing. The former police officer, who retired at the rank of Director General, keeps in touch with C-60 personnel and often visits Gadchiroli.