Once Held AK-47s, Now Hold Pens: 3 Former Maoists Clear Class 10 With First Division

The hands that once spread fear with AK-47s now hold pens, writing a new chapter in their lives. This is the story of three youths from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region who were once associated with the Maoist organisation. After giving up violence and surrendering, a new chapter of rehabilitation and rebuilding their lives is now being written.

Geeta Narote, 35, Arjuun Oyam, 32, and Santosh Achala, 31, have turned a new page after clearing the Class 10 examination conducted by the Chhattisgarh State Open School with first division. They have joined the mainstream and are now pursuing education and new career goals.

In 2025, 210 former Maoists in Bastar surrendered and joined the mainstream under the government's rehabilitation scheme. Seven of them cleared the Class 10 examination, with three securing first division, according to Bastar Police.

Due to their association with the Maoist organisation, Narote, Oyam, and Achala could not complete their formal education.

Narote said she had earlier been a member of the divisional committee of the Maoist organisation. She now wants to become a nurse and serve society.

"I could not study when I was young. Now, I do not want to lose this opportunity and want to make the most of it," she said.

Oyam and Achala had also studied at a Maoist political school. After their rehabilitation, however, both resumed their education in a democratic environment.

Oyam wants to return to his village as a teacher and encourage children to pursue education and build a better future. Achala, meanwhile, aims to become a businessman and farmer after completing his higher education.

The Chhattisgarh administration said former Maoists and people previously involved in Maoist activities are being provided access to education under the rehabilitation scheme, along with necessary resources and a conducive environment for studies. At rehabilitation centres, study materials are being provided free of cost, along with other facilities to support their education.