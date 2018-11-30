G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina for the 2018 G20 summit, which is scheduled to begin today. The theme of the G20 summit is Building Consensus for a Fair and Sustainable Development. The Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he would be discussing ways to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade with world leaders who will gather for the summit. In his departure statement issued in New Delhi, PM Modi said through the 10 years of its existence, the G-20 had strived to promote stable and sustainable global growth.
"This objective is of particular significance for developing countries and emerging economies such as India, which is today the fastest growing large economy in the world," he said. PM Modi said the participants will discuss the situation of the global economy, international finance and tax systems, women empowerment and the future of work.
"I will highlight the need for reformed multilateralism which reflects the contemporary realities and can effectively strengthen collective action for global good," PM Modi said. "I look forward to meeting leaders from other G-20 countries to review the work of G-20 in the last ten years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade," he added.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that PM Modi would meet Chinese president Xi Jinping and German chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the event.
US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will all be attending the summit as well. The presence of the Saudi crown prince could make for some awkwardness, amid the backdrop of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Argentina has a remarkably broad human rights agenda baked into the country's post-dictatorship constitution.
UN Secretary General @antonioguterres met PM @narendramodi in #BuenosAires on the sidelines of the #G20Summit. Discussed India's uniting role in addressing climate change globally, with specific reference to the forthcoming COP24 meeting in Katowice, Poland. pic.twitter.com/IxW9yRIsGR- Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 29, 2018
After a 24hr journey, PM @narendramodi arrives in Buenos Aires for the #G20Summit. The next 48 hrs will witness PM's participation at the Summit as well as in many other plurilateral and bilateral meetings on the margins of the Summit pic.twitter.com/7sF6hhnWVx
The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings the US president would have on the sidelines of the G-20 summit on November 30 and December 1.
¡Buenos días, Buenos Aires!- Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 29, 2018
