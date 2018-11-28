Putin To Discuss Khashoggi Case With Saudi Prince At G20 In Argentina

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, told a briefing in Moscow that the two men planned to meet in Argentina.

World | | Updated: November 28, 2018 19:56 IST
Kremlin however said the main aim of Vladimir Putin's talks with the prince will focus on ties. (File)


Moscow: 

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday.

"Of course, they will talk about this subject," he said, referring to the journalist's murder.

He added, however, that the "main aim" of the meeting will be "the development" of Russian-Saudi relations.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

