Donald Trump Cancels Meeting With Vladimir Putin Over Ukraine Crisis

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin," Trump said.

World | | Updated: November 29, 2018 22:36 IST
Trump said he looks forward to a meaningful summit with Putin once situation is resolved.


Washington, United States: 

US President Donald Trump scrapped Thursday a planned meeting at the G20 summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Moscow's detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin," he wrote on Twitter. 

"I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!," Trump added, shortly after taking off for the weekend summit in Buenos Aires



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

