G20 Decries 'Use Of Force' In Ukraine Without Naming Russia

The "use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is inadmissible", G20 nations said Saturday in a New Delhi Leaders' Declaration light on mention of Russia's war on Ukraine and containing no direct criticism of the Moscow. The global bloc only called for a "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine" and reminded member states to "refrain from the threat, or use of force, to seek territorial acquisition".

The G20 declaration that followed last year's summit in Indonesia was more explicit, citing a United Nations resolution condemning in "strongest terms... aggression by Russian Federation against Ukraine".

Ukraine - invaded in February last year - was mentioned just thrice in this year's declaration - a 37-page document that India's G20 sherpa, Amitabh Kant, said had achieved "100 per cent consensus".

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has been seen as a major climbdown by Western nations, which had been reported as insisting on strong language when referring to Ukraine and Russia's role in the war.

The compromise means the G20's position on the war remains broadly similar to that agreed in Indonesia last year, when "most members strongly condemned the war" and one of the world's most powerful blocs had to acknowledge "there (are) other views and different assessments of the situation".

Instead, led by Indian negotiators, the G20 2023 declaration "reaffirmed that the G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation... not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues".