"Will Die As Congressman": Karnataka Minister Seen At BJP Student Wing Event

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has kicked up a row after he was spotted an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - the BJP's student wing.

The Congress leader was seen at an event marking the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, a 16th century Tuluva queen from the Chowta dynasty who fought Portuguese invaders.

This morning Mr Parameswhara offered an explanation; he told reporters in Bengaluru he did not consciously attend any ABVP event and interacted with a procession only to pay tribute to Rani Abbakka, who many regard as one of the first, if not the first, women freedom fighters of India.

"I am a true Congressman and I will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for the last 35 years... I don't have to prove it again and again. My ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. If anyone creates this controversy on top of this, let them..." he said.

"I did not attend any ABVP event as such. When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I got to know it was a procession for Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute... that was not an ABVP program. I didn't know who the organiser was," he declared.

The state Home Minister's response came after critics accused him of 'soft Hindutva'.

The controversy was quickly picked up by the BJP's Pradeep Bhandari, who mocked the Congress for 'bleeding leaders' dissatisfied with de facto party boss Rahul Gandhi's "anti-India rhetoric".

Mr Bhandari also raked up Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar singing the anthem of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor, last month.

"Karnataka Home Minister attends ABVP event. DK Shivakumar (sang) RSS anthem. Opposition leaders voted with conscience for NDA vice president candidate."

"Even opposition and Congress leaders do not believe Rahul Gandhi's Anti-India rhetoric! Congress leaders distancing themselves from Rahul Gandhi!"

The RSS anthem incident was in August; DKS, as the Deputy Chief Minister is called, sang the anthem in the Karnataka Assembly, drawing fierce criticism from fellow Congress leaders.

Others, however, rushed to defend him, underlining a still-simmering rift in the party's state unit, one that erupts periodically over DKS' chief ministerial ambitions.

Congress MLA HD Ranganath defended the singing. "It's a closed chapter. After he sang it I checked the meaning and found it is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong here."

DKS later apologised; "My intention was never to praise the RSS... If anyone is hurt, I am sorry and seek an apology," he said, emphasising loyalty to the Gandhis and the Congress.

With input from agencies

