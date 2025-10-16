"G In Vizag Now Stands For Google": Chandrababu Naidu After $15 Billion Google Deal

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Google's proposed $15 billion data center project in Visakhapatnam by releasing a poster titled "VizaG" on social media platform X. The poster features a blue sea background with the Google logo replacing the letter 'G' in "VizaG" and carries the tagline "Youngest State – Highest Investment".

Naidu described the project as a historic milestone, highlighting Google's largest-ever investment outside the United States. He also said the investment in Andhra Pradesh marks a "new chapter" in India's digital transformation journey.

Here is the post:

The poster rapidly gained traction online, highlighting Andhra Pradesh's growing prominence as a hub for global tech investments.

Google AI Hub in Andhra Pradesh

Alphabet, Google's parent company, is set to invest $15 billion to establish an AI data hub in Andhra Pradesh. The facility, to be established in the port city of Visakhapatnam, will join Google's global network of AI centres located across 12 countries. The project includes a gigawatt‑scale data centre campus, plans for a new international subsea cable gateway, expanded energy infrastructure, and a robust fibre‑optic backbone.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described this hub as "the largest AI investment outside the US" and said the facility would eventually scale beyond its initial 1‑gigawatt capacity.

According to Sundar Pichai, this hub will bring Google's cutting-edge technology to Indian enterprises and users, driving AI innovation and growth nationwide.

PM Modi said it will emerge as a "powerful force" in democratizing technology, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed it as the biggest technology milestone for his state and the country as well.

"AI is key to addressing some of our most pressing challenges, from agriculture and manufacturing to healthcare and finance. It will transform critical sectors, bring far-reaching benefits to our people, enhance governance, empower businesses, and improve lives," said Naidu.

India emerging as a key destination for AI data centres

India is rapidly becoming a crucial hub for AI data centers due to its growing digital economy, large talent pool, and supportive government policies. The country offers strategic advantages like cost-effective infrastructure and a vast consumer base eager to adopt new technologies.

Notably, data centers are specialised facilities that store and process large amounts of data, housing servers, storage systems, network equipment, power supplies, and cooling systems, as per BBC. The announcement comes amid intensifying competition among tech giants, which are spending heavily on building new data centre infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.