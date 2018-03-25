'Full-Scale' Global Trade War Can Lead To Collateral Damage For India: Industry Body

According to Assocham, a "full-scale" global trade war will impact the country's exports and enlarge its current account deficit (CAD).
"Tensions in the market look quite justified, as Trump's move to levy tariff on trading partners could lead to a further retaliation against the US," the industry body was quoted in a statement.
"Though India may not get much of a direct impact, the collateral damage could be in the form of adverse impact on the overall sentiment."
As per the statement, a further erosion in "market confidence" can also lead to an outflow of portfolio investment thereby "taking a toll on the dollar rates".
The industry body's Secretary General DS Rawat said: "We must have a backup plan which should include opening bilateral trade with key trading partners, (while) taking precautions that we remain WTO compliant."