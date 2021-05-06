Full Lockdown In Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District For 5 Days

On Wednesday, as many as 268 new positive cases were reported in Meghalaya (File)

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the northeast, the Meghalaya government has announced a total lockdown in East Khasi Hills district for five days. The Assam government has also declared several containment zones.



The lockdown in the city would be enforced from 8 pm, Wednesday, to May 10. The government has also decided to enforce weekend lockdowns in other districts of the state.



"Though containment measures have been implemented, which have brought down movement of people, we still have to go for strict measures to contain the situation," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.



On Wednesday, as many as 268 new positive cases were reported in the state which tool total cases to over 2100.



Mr Sangma said that in Shillong itself, patients have occupied 60 per cent of the beds in the hospitals.



Mr Sangma admitted that the containment measures implemented did not show immediate results and to ensure a drop in cases, stricter measures are required.



In Assam's Guwahati, 8 wards have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.



The eight wards that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots are: Ward numbers - 3, 8, 14, 16, 24, 28, 29 and 31.