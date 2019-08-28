Feel Will Go To War With India In Coming Months, Says Pakistan Minister

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad urged the world community to shun its silence on the Kashmir dispute.

Continuing his attack on India amid tensions over the centre's Kashmir move, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday that he feels a full-fledged war will be fought between India and Pakistan in October or November this year.



According to reports in the Pakistani media, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad made this prediction at an event in Rawalpindi.



"The time of the last battle for the liberation of Kashmir has arrived and this time the war with India will be full and final," Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said.



He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating trouble in Kashmir and said: "It is all because of 'Hitler' PM Modi that we smell war over Kashmir".



He said the fate of Kashmir will be decided by Kashmiris and not by the United Nations.



He said if the United Nations had wanted, a plebiscite could have been held in Kashmir.



Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad urged the world community to shun its silence on the Kashmir dispute. "We are fortunate that we have an ally like China on our side on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.



Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that PM Modi sees Pakistan as the only obstacle in the way of India's hegemonic designs in the region and beyond. "It is because of PM Modi that Kashmir is on the brink of destruction today," he added.



Just three days ago, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that the war would not be one between just India and Pakistan but will encompass the whole of the Indian subcontinent.

