Full Faith That Centre Will Deal With Economic Slowdown: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that "the country has to stand as one and repair the economy" (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that he has full faith on the central government that it will take concrete steps to deal with the economic slowdown. This is one situation where the country has to stand as one and repair the economy, Mr Kejriwal said.

"I have full faith that in the coming times, the Centre will take concrete steps on it (economic slowdown). This is one situation where the country has to stand as one and repair the economy," Mr Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

"Whatever steps the Centre will take to repair the economy, the Delhi government will give them full support. I am personally worried about the job losses," Mr Kejriwal added.

"It is a matter of grave concern, especially for auto sector, textile, real estate and others where we are seeing that the slowdown is becoming deeper," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal's remarks came amid demand by India Inc for stimulus package to deal with the slowdown in various sectors of the economy.



