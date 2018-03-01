Tough Law To Deal With Fugitive Economic Offenders Gets Cabinet Nod: 10 Points

Arun Jaitley also announced the formation of the National Financial Reporting Authority or NFRA.

New Delhi: A proposed law to help choke fugitives involved in major economic offences has been cleared by the government, amid investigations into a massive bank scam involving jewellery billionaires who have left the country. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill will help the government seize properties of those involved in fraud worth more than Rs 100 crore, said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. "The law will be passed as soon as possible as we can't allow people to make a mockery of the law... first indulge in loot, then refuse to submit to the jurisdiction of the country," Mr Jaitley told reporters after a cabinet meeting this evening.