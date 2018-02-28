CBI Emails Nirav Modi, He Refuses To Join Investigation The CBI or Central Bureau of Investigation had emailed Nirav Modi on his official ID asking him to join the probe. In his reply, Mr Modi said that since he has businesses abroad, he won't be able to join the investigation

The CBI has said it does not know where Nirav Modi is





The CBI or Central Bureau of Investigation had emailed Nirav Modi on his official ID asking him to join investigations. In his reply, the jeweller said that since he has businesses abroad, he will not be able to join the investigation.



The agency has written back to him today directing him to immediately contact the embassy of the country he is in so that he can be brought back to India. It has informed him that it is mandatory for him to appear before the CBI and join investigations next week.





The CBI has said it does not know where Nirav Modi is. The agency had earlier said he left India in January before PNB reported the $2 billion fraud, which also involves a firm controlled by his uncle Mehul Choksi.



