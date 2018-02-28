CBI Emails Nirav Modi, He Refuses To Join Investigation

Jeweller Nirav Modi has refused to join a CBI investigation into an alleged fraud involving his companies and the country's second biggest state lender, Punjab National Bank, officials of the investigating agency said today.
- CBI tells Nirav Modi it's mandatory for him to appear before it
- CBI has said it does not know where Nirav Modi is
- Mr Modi said he has businesses abroad and can't come for probe
The CBI or Central Bureau of Investigation had emailed Nirav Modi on his official ID asking him to join investigations. In his reply, the jeweller said that since he has businesses abroad, he will not be able to join the investigation.
The CBI has said it does not know where Nirav Modi is. The agency had earlier said he left India in January before PNB reported the $2 billion fraud, which also involves a firm controlled by his uncle Mehul Choksi.