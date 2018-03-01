Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Briefing On Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill: Highlights

Comments
- In the last budget, there was an announcement that the government bring law to confiscate assets of fugitives under economic offenses. That has been approved by cabinet today.
- The bill will define what is a fugitive offender - one who is mentioned in the schedule of the bill or there is a warrant against them issued by a court.
- The offenses will include cases above Rs 100 crore. Being declared a fugitive offender will have many consequences - confiscation of all assets in India.
- Assets overseas will also be liable for confiscation but it will depend on cooperation of those countries
- The person will not be able to pursue any civil claim in the country
- This act provides for constituting a national financial reporting authority (NAFRA). This authority will have it specified on which cases it can act under the rules.
- Under first instance, all listed companies and unlisted large companies will be covered under NAFRA. Any companies below will still be under institute of chartered accountants.
