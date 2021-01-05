Fuel Rationing, Key Roads Blocked After Heavy Snowfall In Kashmir

The weather office has predicted more snowfall till tomorrow afternoon in Kashmir valley (AFP)

A very heavy snowfall disrupted normal life and services across Kashmir valley. The continuous snow falling has cut off the region. No flight could land or take off from Srinagar airport for the last three days.

The administration has ordered rationing of fuel in the wake of closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the only road link that connects Kashmir valley with the rest of country.

Normally, the administration has been stocking up essentials like fuel for the winter months. It's for the first time that snowfall for three days forced their order rationing of fuel.

Political parties have criticised the decision. "It has put a question mark on the stock position of essential supplies in Kashmir," a spokesman of Apni Party said.

While it has been continuously snowing in Srinagar, the southern districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam are worst hit. In many places around five feet snow have been recorded.

The weather office has predicted more snow till tomorrow afternoon. The heavy snow has also damaged several houses. Electricity has been badly hit and many areas have gone dark.

Most of the shops and businesses remained closed as people stayed inside homes. While snow clearance from several roads in Srinagar was being done, heavy snow accumulation closed most of the link roads and bylanes.

At Srinagar airport, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) snow clearance operations were underway but it didn't help to restore air traffic. A BRO official said while its machines are continuously clearing snow from the runway, it's due to poor visibility that no flight could land or take off from the airport.