"From Where Did So Much Cruelty Come In Maharashtra?" Ajit Pawar Party MLA

Ruling NCP's senior MLA Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday expressed concern over "rising" incidents of cruelty in Maharashtra and referred to the brutal murder of a village head in Beed and custodial death of a protester in Parbhani district, among other cases.

Speaking in the assembly on the motion thanking Governor C P Radhakrishnan for his address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, the former minister called for united efforts to calm the situation.

Mr Bhujbal, whose party NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, maintained the state has been shaken by incidents of violence and crime in the last few months.

"Be it the ghastly murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh (in Beed district), custodial death of (protester) Somnath Suryavanshi in Parbhani, attack on a youth belonging to the Dhangar community in Latur or gruesome assault on a Dhangar youth Kailash Borhade in Jalna for entering a Shiv Mandir. Will anyone talk about these incidents? From where did so much cruelty come in Maharashtra?" he wondered.

He urged Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take lead in holding a meeting of all sections of society to discuss how to calm the situation and maintain peace and amity.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the torture of Borhade was a "blot" on humanity.

He was tortured with hot iron rods because he went to a Shiv Temple, Mr Shinde said.

"We have taken the incident seriously and will ensure strict punishment to accused," the deputy CM assured the house.

It is sad that people, instead of rescuing the victim, watched the assault and took videos, Mr Shinde said, adding one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr Shinde averred that the accused will be tried under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

