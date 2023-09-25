'From The Very First Chat...': Raghav Chadha's First Post After Wedding

Raghav and Parineeti were engaged in a private ceremony in May.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got married yesterday in Rajasthan's Udaipur in a fairytale wedding, surrounded by family, friends and several high-profile celebrities and politicians.

Mr Chadha, in his first social media post following the wedding, shared pictures of the couple with the caption: "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other. Our forever begins now."

Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖 pic.twitter.com/lKggHJZhTx — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 25, 2023

The couple got married in an early evening ceremony. The baraat arrived at the venue in beautifully decorated boats. According to reports, the theme of the main function was "pearl white".

Among the many guests were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Also present during the festivities were fashion designer Manish Malhotra, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with actor-wife Geeta Basra, and former tennis star Sania Mirza.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti's cousin, could not attend the wedding but took to social media over the weekend to wish the newlywed couple.

"I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. Always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88," she wrote.

