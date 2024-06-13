TCS, HDFC, Airtel And Infosys: Indian Firms Among World's Most Valuable Brands

The cumulative brand value of all Indian brands on the Top 100 list is over $130 billion.

Four Indian companies have made it to the list of 100 most valuable global brands this year. While Apple has topped the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Airtel and Infosys from India also made the cut.



In the 2024 list, TCS has been ranked the 46th most valuable global brand, having a valuation of around $44.8 billion. It is followed by HDFC Bank, in the 47th spot, with a brand value of approximately $43.3 billion.



At 73 is Airtel, valued at around $25.3 billion. Next, in the 74th spot, is Infosys, with its brand value of around $24.7 billion.



In 2023, TCS was in the 42nd spot, followed by HDFC Bank (56), Infosys (66) and Airtel (76).



Top Companies



For the third year running, Apple topped the list as the world's most valuable brand. The US tech giant has also become the first brand to surpass $1 trillion in value.



Google is second on the list with a total brand value of around $753.5 billion. Bill Gates-backed Microsoft occupies the third position and has a brand value of $712.9 billion.



They are followed by Amazon ($576.6 billion) and McDonald's ($221.9 billion) in fourth and fifth positions respectively.



Interestingly, NVIDIA leapt 18 places and has the highest brand value increase of 178% this time. It has been placed at the sixth spot with a total brand value of around $201.8 billion.



Among others in the top 10 are Visa ($188.9 billion), Facebook ($166.8 billion), Oracle ($145.5 billion) and Tencent ($135.2 billion).



This time, there are five newcomers among the Top 100, including Lululemon at 92nd position and Corona at 100.



The report highlights that this time the business technology and services platforms category has grown the fastest, having witnessed a jump in total value by 45%, partly due to excitement around advanced artificial intelligence (AI).



The total value of the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands has gone up by 20% this time, in a major turnaround after last year's stock market-induced swoon. The report is based on the opinions of more than 4.3 million respondents and about 21,000 brands across 532 categories.