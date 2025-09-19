From Rashtrapati Bhavan To Exhibitions: $2.7 Million Diamond Ring Travels Globe

Abhishek Sand, co-founder and director of Jaipur-based Savio Jewellery, has leveraged his company's Guinness World Record achievement into a powerful branding tool, refusing to sell the record-breaking peacock-shaped ring valued at USD 2.7 million.

The company set the Guinness World Record for "most diamonds set in one ring" with an intricate peacock design representing India's national bird.

The piece, crafted in seven parts with diamonds embedded on both front and back surfaces, earned recognition from late President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"We made a strategic business decision never to sell this piece. It has become our brand identity," Sand told PTI at the recent Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exhibition (SAJEX).

The company held the record from 2015 to 2018, with Guinness officials valuing the piece at USD 2.7 million, a figure that remains standard.

Rather than treating the ring as inventory, Savio Jewellery uses it as a centrepiece at international exhibitions and trade shows.

"At exhibitions with 4,000 plus exhibitors, you need differentiation. A Guinness World Record provides that edge. People remember us as record holders," Sand explained.

The marketing strategy has proven effective, with the ring drawing crowds and generating conversations at every display.

"Wherever we take it around the world, it becomes the centerpiece of conversation. Everyone who visits our display talks about the ring," he added.

Sand indicated the company is not pursuing another Guinness attempt, instead focusing on manufacturing diamond jewellery with authentic gemstones.

The Jaipur-based firm leverages the city's traditional advantage in gemstone access, working with emeralds, rubies, blue sapphires, and tanzanite for both domestic and international markets.

The business impact, while difficult to quantify precisely, has enhanced brand recognition and trust factor significantly, according to Sand. "The brand value is significant," he noted.

