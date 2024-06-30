From President Murmu to Rahul Gandhi, Leaders Hail India's T20 World Cup Win

As India clinches victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, leaders across India congratulated and applauded the Men in Blue for their speculator victory.

President Droupadi Murmu sent her heartiest congratulations to the Men in Blue and called the victory as "extraordinary."

Taking it to social media post on X, the President wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!"

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar expressed heartiest congratulations to the team India for their victory and designated the it as "stupendous performance" of the team.

Writing on X, the Vice President expressed, "Bharat is elated by the spectacular victory of the Men in Blue in the #T20WorldCup2024! The stupendous performance by Team India throughout the tournament is a testament to their dedication and hard work. May they continue to bring glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while congratulating team India wrote on X, "What an incredible victory and achievement by Indian cricket team! The Indian team has scripted history by defeating South Africa at #T20WolrdCupFinal! The entire nation is elated by India winning the T20 Cricket World Cup! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for spectacular display of cricketing skills, grit and perseverance. This victory today will motivate so many upcoming cricketers and sportspersons. We are proud of the Indian team."

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the team India for squashing victory in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday. He further praised captain Rohit Sharma for leading the team and player Suryakumar Yadav for his tremendous catch.

In a post to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular World Cup Victory and a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament! Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know team India will miss your guidance. The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud."

Speaking on the thrilling win of Indian team, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister extended his heartiest congratulations to the "World's Champion" and wrote on X, "Invincible India! Hearty congratulations to the people of India! Congratulations to the 'World Champion' Indian Cricket Team!

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said the match was truly a World Cup final match as it hooked people from the first ball to the last.

Taking it to on X, he wrote, "Whattttta match! Kept us on the edge of our seats! THIS is what you call a World Cup final! From the first ball to the last, the tension was palpable. Clinching victory in style, our champions showed incredible skill with the bat, dazzling deliveries with the ball, and catches which win matches! This wasn't just a game; it was an unforgettable spectacle that will go down in history. The World Cup is home! Massive congratulations to the phenomenal team and the dedicated fans who supported them every step of the way. You did it CHAMPIONS."

Industrialist Gautam Adani also wished the team blue for their thrilling win and called the match as "nail-biting."

He wrote on X, "Nerves of Steel!!! What an incredible, nail-biting @ICC. Men's T20 World Cup Final between two powerhouse teams! Congratulations to Team India on their superb win. Our pride in their unwavering spirit and determination shines brightly as India continues to rule the cricketing world! A fantastic tournament, with the USA emerging as a new cricket power. May our flag remain high! #T20WorldCup #SAvsIND."

In a nail-biting and thrilling match, India squashed a major victory to secure their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs at Barbados on Saturday.

Proteas (South Africa) have once again left heartbroken as they are yet to win an ICC title. Meanwhile, India has ended its 11-year long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was off to a poor start as Bumrah cleaned up Reeza Hendricks while Arshdeep got skipper Aiden Markram caught. But Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock countered attacked India, in addition by Heinrich Klaasen.

With a huge six by Klaasen on a Kuldeep Yadav delivery over extra cover, Proteas reached the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs.

Miller eased the pressure but Pandya came and delivered for India the crucial wicket of Klaasen for 52 in 27 balls. Pandya's over though, gave a brief breather to India with no boundary, leaving them with 22 runs to defend in the final three overs.

Jansen was cleaned up by Bumrah and Proteas needed 16 runs in the final six balls.

Hardik came to deliver the final over, getting the big wicket of Miler for which Suryakumar Yadav took a fine catch near the boundary. Finally, Rabada was also dismissed leaving South Africa at just 169/8 and India won this nail-biting match by 7 runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)