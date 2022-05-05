From Oct 1, Power Subsidy To Only Those Who Want It: Delhi Chief Minister

Free and subsidised electricity -- Arvind Kejriwal's big populist measure -- will now be made optional in the backdrop of the criticism it has been receiving from political opponents. The Delhi Chief Minister today said free or subsidised power will be given only to those who ask for it. The new rule, he said, will be implemented from October 1.

"Now cheap electricity will be optional in Delhi. That is, if a power consumer wants electricity subsidy, then he will get free or subsidised electricity from now," Mr Kejriwal said at a press conference this evening.

"But if someone considers himself capable, then he can tell the Delhi government that he does not want electricity subsidy and he can use normal rate electricity. The work of asking people about this will start soon... Power subsidy will be given to those who ask for subsidised power from October 1," Mr Kejriwal said.

The consumers in Delhi at present get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricity. A subsidy of Rs 800 is given on 201 to 400 units of power per month.

Mr Kejriwal's free power and water scheme is seen as a key cause of his huge victory in Delhi and this yes in Punjab, along with his handling of the health and education sectors.

Ahead of the last round of assembly elections, Mr Kejriwal had made similar promises to the people in Goa and Uttarkhand.

But he has been targeted by the BJP and the Congress over the matter.

Mr Kejriwal had hit out at critics, saying, "I want to ask each and every leader that every minister gets 3,000 units of free electricity every month and if I want to give 300 units free every month to my citizens then what is wrong with this?"

"Politicians are hurting because with these schemes all of their corruption money will end," he had said.

But the criticisms have sharpened over the last weeks, especially in view of the current heat wave and power crisis in parts of the country.