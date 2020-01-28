Fresh Snowfall In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh Intensifies Cold Wave

The weather office has predicted more rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours. (File)

More snowfall in Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday intensified cold wave conditions in the state.

"Shimla received fresh snowfall, plummeting the maximum temperature to 5.5 degree Celsius in comparison to 8.9 degree Celsius a day earlier," an official at the weather office in Shimla told news agency IANS.

The minimum temperature was 1.9 degree Celsius.

According to the official, about 9 cm snowfall was recorded in Shimla till Tuesday evening, while Manali had 3 cm, Dalhousie 8 cm and Kufri 15 cm.

Lower areas of the state capital experienced light rain throughout the day.

Other tourist spots near Shimla, such as Fagu and Narkanda, also experienced fresh snowfall, triggering a rush of tourists there.

"Nearby areas of Manali had good spell of snowfall throughout the day," the official said.

The tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba received light to moderate snowfall.

The minimum temperature at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was recorded at minus 9.2 degree Celsius and the maximum at minus 4.1 degree Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum of minus 5.2 degree Celsius. It experienced 9 cm snowfall.

The minimum temperature in Dharamsala, which received 12 mm rainfall, was low at 4.2 degree Celsius. The maximum stayed at 9.2 degree Celsius.

The mid and lower hills received light to moderate rainfall while cold wave swept across Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts.

The weather office has predicted more rain and snow in the state in the next 24 hours.