Fresh Jolt To KCR's Party As Another MLA Joins Congress In Telangana

Chevella Yadaiah is the sixth BRS MLA to switch over to Congress

In a fresh setback to BRS in Telangana, its MLA from Chevella Kale Yadaiah joined the ruling Congress on Friday.

Chevella Yadaiah joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi and other leaders in Delhi, Congress sources said here.

Chevella Yadaiah is the sixth BRS MLA to switch over to Congress since the latter assumed power after the Legislative Assembly elections last year.

Chevella Yadaiah switching loyalties came close on the heels of Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar joining the Congress on June 23.

Earlier, BRS MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Danam Nagender and Tellam Venkat Rao joined the grand old party.

Taking exception to the BRS MLAs switching sides to Congress, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday said his party had seen similar defections in the past when the Congress was in power and that it had to eventually "bow down".

However, Revanth Reddy, speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Thursday, attacked the BRS for encouraging defections when it was in power.

BRS had won 39 of the total 119 Assembly seats in the elections held last year, while Congress came to power with 64 seats.

However, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident earlier this year.

Congress won the recently held bypoll for Secunderabad Cantonment segment. This led to an increase in its strength to 65.

