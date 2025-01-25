2 French Cyclists Follow Google Maps To Go To Nepal, Get Stranded In Bareilly

Two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu got lost and reached near Churaili Dam here, police said on Friday. The two were spotted by some villagers cycling at night and taken to Churaili police outpost.

Police lodged the cyclists at the village Pradhan's house for the night and sent them on their way on Friday with route instructions.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel had come to Delhi from France by flight on January 7.

"They had to go to Kathmandu in Nepal via Tanakpur from Pilibhit. Both foreigners were waylaid by Google Maps in the dark. The app showed them a shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, due to which they got lost and reached Churaili Dam," the CO said.

"When the villagers saw both the foreigners roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at 11 pm Thursday, they could not understand their language. To avoid any incident with the two foreigners, they took both of them to the Churaili police outpost," Singh said.

When Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya came to know about the matter, he spoke to both the French tourists and instructed police to guide them to their destination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)