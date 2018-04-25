Freedom For Jessica Lal Killer On Hold As Minister Raises Questions Jessica Lall's younger sister Sabrina Lall says she forgives Manu Sharma and would not object if he were freed.

Jessica Lall killer Manu Sharma has been in an open jail for three months for "good conduct" (File) New Delhi: The possibility of Jessica Lall killer Manu Sharma's early release from jail is on hold indefinitely, with the Delhi government putting off the meeting of a board that was to review his sentence. Delhi Home Minister Satyender Jain has reportedly asked for a justification for a meeting of the sentence review board, which was to decide on 90 convicts including Manu Sharma.



NDTV has learnt that while most convicts get the chance to be heard by the board after around 20 years in jail, the case of Manu Sharma, the son of a Congress politician, is being pushed by Tihar Jail authorities in just 12 years. Most of the other convicts have spent more than 15 years in prison.



Manu Sharma was sentenced to life in jail for shooting model Jessica Lall at a party after she refused to serve him a drink on April 30, 1999.

Manu Sharma was sentenced to life in jail for shooting model Jessica Lall at a party (File)



The 49-year-old conveyed her view in a handwritten letter to Tihar Jail, which had asked for her feedback on Manu Sharma's release - something that jail officials claim they do in high profile cases where the prisoner has displayed good conduct.



Her letter, however, cannot be a factor in a decision on clemency, say Delhi government sources, and that is why the minister raised questions about the perceived alacrity of the prison authorities in the case.



For the last three months, Manu Sharma has been in an open jail for "good conduct"; he is allowed to leave the prison for work at 8 am and return at 6pm.



Manu Sharma, aka Sidharth Vashishta, works with an eponymous non-profit for the rehabilitation of prisoners.



a Congress politician in jail for the last 23 years for killing his wife Naina Sahni and trying to burn her body in an oven or tandoor - which gave the case the name "tandoor murder" - has been denied early release because his crime was considered ''heinous".



