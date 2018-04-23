Jessica Lal Killer Manu Sharma In Tihar's Open Jail For 'Good Conduct' Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma supposedly works with a non-profit in his name, which claims to work for rehabilitation of prisoners and their children.

Manu Sharma was convicted of the 1999 murder of Jessica Lal at a bar during a private party. New Delhi: Twelve years after he was declared guilty of shooting Jessica Lal for being denied a drink, Manu Sharma has been staying in an "open jail" on grounds of good conduct. The 41-year-old sentenced to a life term is allowed to leave his quarters in Delhi's Tihar Jail every day for work and return in the evening.



"Manu Sharma has been in an open jail for the past six months," the Tihar jail Director General Ajay Kashyap told NDTV, adding that prisoners who have shown good conduct over the years are shifted to an open jail.



The officer refused to confirm reports that Jessica Lal's sister Sabrina Lal had written a letter to the jail saying she had "forgiven" him and would not object to his release. He said he was not aware of any such letter a month ago.



Manu Sharma, or Siddharth Vashishta, supposedly works with a non-profit in his name, which claims to work for rehabilitation of prisoners and their children.



The son of former minister Venod Sharma, a Congress politician, Manu Sharma was convicted of the 1999 murder of Jessica Lal at a bar during a private party. When Jessica Lal, a model working that night at the unlicensed bar, refused to serve him a drink late at night, a furious Manu Sharma whipped out his gun and shot her at point blank range, said witnesses.



His acquittal by a trial court sparked outrage and protests across the country until the case was readmitted in 2006 in the Delhi High Court. After examining evidence overlooked by the lower court, Manu Sharma was held guilty of murder. The Supreme Court confirmed that verdict.



Sharma has spent around 15 years in prison.



During that time, alleged special treatment to him has often made news.



In September 2009, he was granted 30-day parole - despite police objections - for the funeral of his grandmother and on grounds that he needed to look into the family's business. After parole was extended, he was seen at a discotheque in Delhi.



He was forced to return to prison in November after it emerged that he had been visiting night clubs in Delhi and was also involved in a fight.



He was granted parole again in 2011 for the wedding of his younger brother. Then in 2013, he appeared for his master's degree exams.



