Fraudsters Make WhatsApp Calls With Union Minister's Pic, Case Filed

A complaint has been filed with Delhi Police

An officer from the Ministry of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways has got an FIR lodged with the Delhi Police, alleging that fraudsters have been making WhatsApp calls and messages to the ministry's office-bearers, impersonating minister Shantanu Thakur.

Anurag Bhabhra, the assistant private secretary to the minister, said the fraudsters have been using Thakur's display picture on WhatsApp and introducing themselves as the minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways.

"The office-bearers and workers of the ministry have informed us that for the past few months, they have been receiving fraud WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers. The callers present themselves as the minster. These are ISD numbers and it looks like they are calling from abroad," Bhabhra said in his complaint to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi.

Bhabhra has requested the Delhi Police to take quick action in the matter so that such fraudulent activities can be stopped as it is also denting the minister's image.

Talking to PTI, a police officer who is aware of the developments said, "We have received a complaint that has been converted into an FIR. Bhabhra has attached a copy of a WhatsApp message sent by a cyber criminal to an officer posted at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The minister's photo is on the DP and it is an international number with 60 as the country code. We are investigating the case."

According to the police, it is a case of cheating by personation and fraudulent use of the unique electronic identification of another person. Of late, many such cases have been reported in which cyber criminals are using this modus operandi to cheat people.

Recently, the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly posing as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) vigilance department, alleging that the fraudster contacted two of its officers on WhatsApp on May 23. The caller had also put up a picture of Saxena as his display picture (DP).

Police are also investigating another case in which a cyber criminal made a fake Instagram account using the photos of a woman DCP and approached her office staff with an intent to commit crime. The staff immediately reported the matter to the DCP as well as the Cyber Cell.

"Usually, these fraud calls are made from within the country itself as there are companies that offer pre-activated international SIM cards to tourists. These fraudsters buy these SIM cards and make calls with an intent to defraud people," a police officer probing several cyber-crime cases said.

"People should be aware and watchful not to fall prey to such calls," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)