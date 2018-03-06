Fraud-Hit PNB Has 'Strong Growth Potential': Arun Jaitley

Mr Jaitley's statement comes in the wake of a Rs 12,600 crore fraud in the state-run PNB allegedly by accused diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.
"With a high share of current account and savings account deposits, low cost-to-income ratio, robust credit growth, stabilisation of gross non-performing assets, healthy provision coverage ratio of over 60 per cent and high potential for mobilising capital through sale of non-core assets, PNB too has sound fundamentals and strong growth potential", the mnister said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
PNB had earlier said that it will honour all its bonafide commitments under the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.