Four Of A Family Killed In House Fire Near Tirupati

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the police said. (Representational)

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in a fire at their residence today, the police said.

The bodies of 35-year old Srinivasa Reddy, an autorickshaw driver, his wife, son and daughter were found in the bedroom of their small house at Madibaka village, about 25 km from Tirupati, they said.

The police and fire department personnel, on being alerted by neighbours in the area, rushed to the spot and put out the fire. They broke open the door and found the four bodies.

The incident is suspected to have occurred in the early hours of today, the police said adding that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

We are looking into all the angles, including suicide or an accidental fire, the police said.