4, Not 5, Men Were In Car That Dragged Delhi Woman For 13 km: Cops

The man earlier believed to have been driving the car was not even in it during the accident.

There were four, not five men in the car that hit a 20-year-old Delhi woman and dragged her for 13 km on New Year's Day, killing her in the most horrific manner, the police said today.

The man earlier believed to have been driving the car was not even in it during the accident, reveal investigations into the death of Anjali Singh in the early hours of January 1.

Those arrested hours after the incident are Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun. Two more have been accused of trying to protect the men in the car and helping with a cover-up. The owner of the car, Ashutosh, was arrested yesterday and the police are searching for Ankush, the seventh accused.

The police said Amit Khanna was driving the car when it ran over Anjali Singh, not his relative Deepak, as they had claimed.

Deepak Khanna was at home, but he allegedly took the blame as Amit Khanna was driving without a license, the police said.

Anjali Singh was heading home on her scooter with her friend Nidhi after a New Year's Eve party when the car hit her a little after 2 am. Anjali's leg was caught in one of the wheels and she was dragged away by the car. She screamed but the car didn't stop, even when the occupants saw her arm under the wheels. The men, who were allegedly drunk, drove around for more than an hour before the body fell off.

Around two hours after the incident, the men brought the car back to its owner, Ashutosh, and fled in an autorickshaw, security footage has revealed.

Anjali died after suffering at least 40 external injuries. Her skin was peeled off, her ribs were exposed from her back, the base of her skull was fractured and some "brain matter was missing", according to the autopsy report. She had injuries to her head, spine and limbs.