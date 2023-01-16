Four Family Members Drown In Telangana's Kotepally Reservoir: Police

They drowned when they were trying to come out of the reservoir. (Representational)

Four members of a family drowned in Kotepally reservoir in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Monday while they were on an outing, police said.

The four men, aged between 22 and 28, who were on a pleasure trip, entered the reservoir and it seems two of them did not know swimming and all of them drowned, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said two of them were swimming while the other two were playing in the water for over one-and-half hours.

They drowned when they were trying to come out of the reservoir, the official said adding the bodies of the four were retrieved and autopsy was conducted.

A case was registered.

