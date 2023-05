The accident took place near Shajapur.

Four people were killed and 15 others injured when a sleeper bus collided with a trolley in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The bus, en route to Ahmedabad, was carrying passengers when the deadly collision took place near Shajapur.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to provide assistance, evacuating the injured and transporting them to a nearby hospital in Ujjain for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.