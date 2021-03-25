Found 62 Bullets From Arrested Cop's House: NIA In Ambani Bomb Scare

Sachin Waze was arrested in a case of an explosives-filled SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani house

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the Mukesh Ambani explosives scare case, had a considerable amount unexplained of ammunition in his house and should be questioned further, the National Investigation Agency said today. Sachin Waze's remand with the agency -- which is investigating the whole issue – ends today.

"We want the custody of the accused for further investigation," the NIA told the court.

Sixty-two bullets have been found from Sachin Waze's house, which are unaccounted for, the investigators said. "Only 5 of the 30 bullets given for his service revolver have been found. The accused is not telling where the rest went," the NIA added.

Sachin Waze was arrested for his links with Mansukh Hiran, the man who owned the SUV in which the explosives were found. Investigators say they found evidence that the two had met on February 17, when Hiran had handed Waze the keys to the vehicle which he later claimed was stolen.

Waze is also suspected of being involved in the death of Mansukh Hiran by the Anti-Terror Squad, which is investigating it. The 45-year-old auto parts dealer was found dead near a creek near Mumbai on March 5. He was reported missing a few days before that.

"We have taken blood samples of the accused for DNA. Samples of five seized vehicles have also been collected for DNA matching," the NIA told the court today, accusing Sachin Waze of attempting to destroy evidence.

The investigators also said they want to Waze to face to men arrested in then Mansukh Hiran murder case.