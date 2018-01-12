Barack Obama Received Gifts Worth $3,000 During 2015 India Visit

Barack Obama was the first US head of state who attended the parade in 2015.
According to the Department of State's Protocol Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Mr Obama a telegram facsimile from the US to India's Constituent Assembly in 1946 and reproduction of the cover page of a report on India's Constitutional Debates.
PM Modi also presented him a framed photograph of Marian Anderson's radio interview in India and a hand-carved wooden Jali box with a small wooden latch and a photo of Marian Anderson's radio interview in India on the lid.
Among other gifts from PM Modi were a CD set, title: All India Radio Interview with Marian Anderson, November 18 1957, New Delhi.
Barack Obama also received a hand-carved black wooden Jali box with painting on the lid, a blue shahmina shawl, a red shahmina shawl and beige and cream coloured shahmina shawl. The State Department Protocol Office have estimated their value at $1,231.
The Rajghat Samadhi Committee presented the former US President a model spinning wheel with white thread looped around the wheel and a cloth scroll listing the Seven Social Sins as articulated by Mahatma Gandhi.
He also received a book on Mahatma Gandhi titled "An Autobiography-The Story of my Experiments with the Truth" and a bronze-coloured bust of Mohandas Karamchard Gandhi on a wood base. The gifts were estimated to be worth $929.01.
The then president Pranab Mukherjee presented Mr Obama a book titled "Thoughts and Reflections", "Winged Wonders of Rashtrapati Bhavan RB Series 2012-2014" along with a photobook, titled "State Visit of His Excellency Barack H Obama, President of the United States of America and Michelle Obama to India on January 25 to 27 January 2015".
The gifts were estimated to be $825.
The First Lady Michelle Obama received gifts worth over $1500, according to the list. All the gifts have been handed over to the National Archive.
And finally, President Mukherjee presented to Michelle a pashmina shawl with hand-embroidery and specially commissioned tea set, including a pot, six cups, six saucers, a milk pitcher, and a sugar jar, at an estimated value of $900.