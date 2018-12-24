Former Union Minister Jai Narain Prasad Nishad Dies At 88

Jai Narain Prasad Nishad was an MP from the Muzaffarpur constituency in Bihar.

Former Union minister Captain Jai Narain Prasad Nishad died at a hospital on Monday following prolonged illness, sources said.

Mr Nishad, 88, also a former Member of Parliament, was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital, Saket, in south Delhi, where he breathed his last, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise in a Twitter post.

"Saddened by the demise of Captain Jai Narain Prasad Nishad Ji. He served our nation with great diligence. Captain Nishad's efforts for the progress of Bihar were noteworthy. His work towards empowering the poor will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters," he tweeted.

"The former minister died today and the body was handed over to the family at around 1 pm," a hospital source said.

He was an MP from the Muzaffarpur constituency in Bihar, and his son, Ajay Nishad, is currently a lawmaker.