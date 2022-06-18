Next Few Decades Can Be India's, Says Former UK PM David Cameron

David Cameron also said China's continued rise in manufacturing was inevitable. (File)

There is every chance that the next few decades can be India's as it is one of the fastest growing major economies in the world that is also pushing up global growth rates, former British prime minister David Cameron said on Saturday.

"There is a real opportunity for India to be a real thought leader on all the three fronts – the challenge on how we grow our economies, the challenge how we show that democracy is relevant and still works today and the challenge how we tackle climate," Cameron said.

Given the skills, energy, growing economy and leadership that the country has, the next few decades can belong to India, the former British prime minister said while speaking at a session 'India in the New International Order' on the second day of TV9 Global Summit.

Speaking on India's potential to aspire for a leadership position on the world stage, Cameron said, "I feel there is every chance that the next few decades can be India's. India is one of the fastest growing major economies in the world that is also pushing up global growth rates."

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi combines very powerful rhetoric and powerful arguments with the track record of delivering and implementing changes on the ground.

To a question of Russia's war on Ukraine, Cameron said only Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the war.

"You have to blame for what has happened in Ukraine on one person and one person alone – Vladimir Putin. He has invaded a sovereign country and has been pounding it with artillery. It is an appalling act," he Cameron.

The former British prime minister also said China's continued rise in manufacturing was inevitable.

"The great economic rise of China will continue. China's rise is inevitable. It is something we have to try to manage and try to ensure that we have a safe world without conflict. There is a big opportunity for India as the world's biggest democracy," said Cameron who served as the Prime Minister of the UK between May 2010 and July 2016.

