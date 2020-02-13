Former TERI Chief And Environmentalist RK Pachauri Dies At 79

RK Pachauri died at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle against heart illness.

Former TERI chief RK Pachauri died after a prolonged battle against heart illness at the Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi today, a day after he was put on life support.

The 79-year-old environmentalist had earlier undergone an open heart surgery at the same hospital.

TERI, short for New Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute, expressed "immense sadness" over Dr Pachauri's death. "The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief," it said in a release issued soon after his death was reported.

"TERI is what it is because of Dr Pachauri's untiring perseverance. He played a pivotal role in growing this institution, and making it a premier global organisation in the sustainability space," said Dr Ajay Mathur, who succeeded Dr Pachauri as the TERI Director General in 2015.