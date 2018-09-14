Environmentalist RK Pachauri To Be Charged In Sex Harassment Case: Court

A Delhi court earlier ordered media to shun sensationalism in the sexual harassment case. (File)

A Delhi court today ordered framing of molestation charges in the sexual harassment case against RK Pachauri, former Director General of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) filed by his ex-colleague. The next hearing in the case is on October 20.



An ex-colleague in 2015 accused the environmentalist of sexual harassment, with more women raising allegations in the months that followed.



After the court's verdict today, the woman said she was "relieved" and "exhausting fighting against the former TERI director".



"This has not been easy. This is a big big leap towards the truth. I am relieved and exhausted fighting RK Pachauri," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



The charges have been framed against the environmentalist by Delhi's Saket court.



A First Information Report or FIR was filed against RK Pachauri by his ex-colleague on February 13, 2015. He was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21.

(With inputs from agencies)

