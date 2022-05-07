Former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram Airlifted To AIIMS-Delhi For Treatment

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visits Pandit Sukh Ram in a hospital in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Former Telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram, who was admitted at the regional hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, has been airlifted to Delhi for better treatment at AIIMS, a spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur provided the state helicopter for airlifting the former Union minister to Delhi, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the Regional Hospital, Mandi to visit the veteran leader and enquire about his health.

The Chief Minister also spoke to AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria over the phone about the treatment of Pandit Sukh Ram, reported Press Trust of India.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)