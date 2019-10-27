Former Punjab BJP Chief Kamal Sharma Dies Of Heart Attack, Had Tweeted Diwali Wishes

Ex-Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma had posted Diwali greetings an hour before his death.

Punjab's former BJP chief Kamal Sharma died of a heart attack in Ferozepur city on Sunday, family members said.

Just an hour before his death, he greeted people on Diwali on a Facebook post.

He was walking in a park when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

Mr Sharma was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died upon reaching.

He has a wife and two children.

