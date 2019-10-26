Deve Gowda Asked To Vacate Guest Accommodation In Lutyens' Delhi: Report

Former PM HD Deve Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House.

The Union government has asked former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said today.

They said Mr Gowda was allowed to stay at his official Safdarjung Lane bungalow despite being a former prime minister. Mr Gowda lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The senior JD(S) leader has been in the possession of his official residence as well as the guest accommodation in Lutyens' Delhi for several years.

"Besides the official residence, he (Gowda) has been using the guest accommodation at VP House on Rafi Marg. He has been asked to vacate the guest accommodation," said sources.

Meanwhile, around 25 former MPs are yet to vacate their official residences, despite the lapse of five-month deadline after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha.

Former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Modi formed government for a second term.

