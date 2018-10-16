Ex-Mizoram Minister Buddha Dhan Chakma Resigns From Congress, To Join BJP

BJP is looking to field Buddha Dhan Chakma from Tuichawng seat in the upcoming assembly polls

Former Mizoram minister Buddha Dhan Chakma quit the Congress today and is all set to join the BJP.

After tendering his resignation as a legislator from the state Assembly, Mr Chakma submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to party functionaries Aizawl.

The resignation letter from the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee was addressed to the committee president, Lal Thanhawla, who is also the chief minister.

Speaker Hiphei has accepted Mr Chakma's resignation from the House, Assembly secretary SR Zokhuma said.

Election to the 40-member House is scheduled to be held in the state on November 28.

Mizoram BJP unit president Prof John V Hluna told news agency PTI that Mr Chakma would be joining the BJP today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party would field Mr Chakma from Tuichawng seat in the assembly polls, Mr Hluna said.

With Mr Chakma's resignation, three Congress MLAs have resigned from the Assembly recently.

The present strength of the state legislature is 37 after resignation of the three Congress legislators. The ruling Congress has 31 legislators and the Mizo National Front six.

The Assembly Speaker on Monday had accepted the resignation of former home minister R Lalzirliana.

Mr Lalzirliana, who resigned as the state home minister on September 14 was expelled as vice president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee and primary member of the Congress party indefinitely by the ruling Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee disciplinary action committee on September 17.

He formally joined the Mizo National Front yesterday.

Earlier, another Congress legislator Lalrinliana Sailo, former minister and member of the AICC and general secretary of the state PCC had also left the ruling party and joined the Mizo National Front.

Mr Chakma had resigned from the council of ministers on August 21, 2017 in protest against discrimination of some students belonging to Chakma community for admission to medical colleges across the country, though they had qualified for MBBS seat under the state quota.

