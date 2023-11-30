No Clear Winner In Mizoram, Hung Assembly Likely, Predict 2 Exit Polls

There are 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly

Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is forecast to win at least anywhere between 15 and 25 seats in the 40-member assembly, followed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) with 10 to 14 seats, initial exit polls by Jan Ki Baat show.

India TV-CNX exit polls show MNF winning 14-18 seats, ZPM 12-16, and Congress 8-10.

The exit polls forecast indicate a likely hung assembly with no clear winner.

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7, where more than 80 per cent of the 8.57 lakh voters turned up to decide the fate of 174 candidates. According to the 2011 census, Christians constitute more than 87 per cent of Mizoram's population.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has expressed confidence there won't be a hung assembly in Mizoram and his Mizo National Front (MNF) will form government again.