Former J&K Minister Harsh Dev Singh, Others Join Aam Aadmi Party

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (NPP) Chief and former state minister Harsh Dev Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu today.

He has joined AAP along with other leaders of the Panthers Party, including Rajesh Pandgotra provincial president, Gagan Pratap Singh, Purushottam Parihar and Sudesh Dogra.

Sources say that Harsh Dev Singh, a three-time legislator, had met AAP leaders in the national capital a month ago to discuss the modalities and plans for joining the party.

Last month, former Jammu and Kashmir minister Yash Paul Kundal, ex-legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia and former Congress leader Surinder Singh Shingari joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Along with them, more than a hundred local leaders including village heads, block development council (BDC) members and district development council (DDC) members also joined the party.

The joining of these leaders is seen as a shot in the arms of the AAP, with the party working to expand its base in Jammu and Kashmir on the back of its performance in Punjab.

AAP is using both nationalism and development to challenge BJP in the region ahead of the assembly elections expected to be held in the Union territory after the completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise.

However, the BJP is confident that AAP's entry into J&K will not make any difference to their vote bank and Aam Admi Party luring people with promises of freebies will only destroy the economy.