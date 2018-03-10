Former High Court Chief Justice AP Shah Takes On Top Judiciary: Full Text

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 10, 2018 02:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Former High Court Chief Justice AP Shah Takes On Top Judiciary: Full Text

AP Shah asked if being the "master of the roster" means that Dipak Misra remained above questions

New Delhi:  Delivering the BG Verghese Memorial Lecture, former chief justice of the Delhi High Court Justice AP Shah hit out at the top judiciary, asking if being the "master of the roster" means that the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra remained unaccountable and above questions. On the concerns of the four top judges who spoke out in the media, he said it was curious that four out of top five judges were kept out of constitutional matters.

Comments

Here is the full text of his speech:

 

Trending

supreme courtAP shah

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................