Former Haryana Minister Mange Ram Gupta Dies At 85

Former Haryana minister Mange Ram Gupta passed away on Friday in his native city of Jind after a brief illness, his family said.

Mr Gupta was 85.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala and the state Congress condoled the demise of Mr Gupta.

हरियाणा के पूर्व मंत्री श्री मांगेराम गुप्ता जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) March 6, 2020

Mr Gupta, a four-time MLA, served as cabinet minister thrice during the Congress governments in the state.

Ahead of the Jind bypoll last year, Mr Gupta had joined the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) breaking his longtime ties with the Congress.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Khattar described Mr Gupta as a leader of the masses and said the void created by his death cannot be filled.

"He has a special contribution in social service along with political", the chief minister added.

Mr Chautala said Mr Gupta was a pioneer in social service and had a special contribution in the Agrawal Society.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for peace to the soul.

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also condoled the death of Mr Gupta.

Mr Gupta, who died in Jind city, was cremated in the evening.