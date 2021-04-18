Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Wife Test Covid Positive

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said his and his wife's parameters are normal (File)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Hooda confirmed the news on Twitter and requested people who had come in his contact to get tested.

"I and my wife got ourselves tested because we had mild symptoms. The RT-PCR report is positive," the senior Congress leader tweeted.

"We are admitted in Medanta Hospital and our parameters are normal now. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days may please get themselves tested," he added.

Other politicians, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister Prakash Javedkar, have recently tested positive for the virus.

According to official data, there are 38,558 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The state has reported 3,07,850 cases of coronavirus so far.