Former Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita Joins BJP

Bhubaneshwar Kalita joined the BJP in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders

Bhubaneshwar Kalita, former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha who resigned from the House earlier this week opposing the party's stand on the government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, joined the BJP on Friday.

His resignation was accepted on the day when Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to scrap provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Kalita, whose term in Rajya Sabha was till April 9, 2020, is the second Congress Rajya Sabha member after Sanjay Sinh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family, who has joined the BJP.

Mr Kalita joined the party at its headquarters in New Delhi in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.