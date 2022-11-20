Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Civic Polls

Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay Mishra is an AAP MLA from Dwarka.

Congress leader Mahabal Mishra joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Mr Mishra is a former Congress MP from West Delhi, a three-time MLA from Dwarka, and a former Councillor.

Mr Mishra joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during his public rally in Delhi's Paharganj.

His son Vinay Mishra is an AAP MLA from Dwarka.

Mr Mishra's Congress membership was terminated in 2020 when his son joined the AAP ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and was announced as a candidate from Dwarka.

Mr Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Paharganj today to campaign for the upcoming civic polls.

The civic bodies in Delhi have been governed by the BJP since 2007.

The elections to the 250 wards of the MCD will be held on December 4 while votes will be counted on December 7.

